Liga MX just though the Opening starts in October: Jesus Martinez

The mexican soccer is detained for a little over a month for the pandemic Coronavirus, and while in Mexico there is not yet a specific date for the return to the pitches, the managers intend that the remainder of the Clausura 2020 you can play, regardless of who is behind the start of the Opening 2020.

“Everyone has the mood to finish the tournament, we don’t mind that at best the next contest to start in October if necessary, the important thing is to finish the that was half. It is difficult because we thought that in April it would lift the restriction but it is now another month, so you have to be calm,” he said Jesus Martinez, director of the Pachuca for the agency EPH.

On the measures of salary that has been taken by the break of the tournamentbecause the teams are not having cash flow.

“The first thing is to preserve the jobs. The 20 percent of my payroll is footballers. The extent strong that we took was to reduce the salary of managers by 50 percent, including myself; that way we protect the project and many people of low wages,” he said.

“Computers as Monterrey, America or Tigers have strong companies behind them, but others, like Santos, Tijuana, San Luis or we do not. We all must help each other in these moments.”

The entrepreneur regretted that the mexican soccer has voted to remove the Ascent MX, category Grupo Pachuca had Mineros de Zacatecas.

“With this economic situation will be worse the league of ascentfor example I have lost 300 million pesos in Miners, (about 12 and a half million dollars), the other teams must ride the same and in the end it is the fault of us that we have not known how to have another view as in Spain or England”.