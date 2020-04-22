Liga MX: Luis ‘Matador’ Hernandez announces return to the world of football

Luis “el Matador” Hernandez, a former player of clubs such as Cruz Azul, America, and Boca Juniorsand who was the figure of the Mexican in the World France 98, announced that it will be back in the world of football the next year.

In an interview with ESPN Radio Formula, “the Matador” Hernandez he commented that he did not know anything of football after his retirement with the Lobos BUAP in 2005, but now is preparing a new surprise for 2021.

“When I retired wanted to know more of the game of football or rely on the, I I retired from football, but the football never left me, but the next year there will be a big surprise. This is the first time I say it, next year going to change things much”

Although not revealed details about this new project, Luis Hernandez commented that it will be a project that takes them to Mexico in the eyes of the world in the sporty look.