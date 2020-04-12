Liga MX: Luis Romo no pressure and is motivated to be in the Blue Cross

After 5 months of their arrival to the Blue Cross from the Roosters of Queretarothe defense Luis Romo he told how he has lived his new stage with the Machinewhere noted that the t-shirt celeste has not heavy and feels very comfortable.

The emerged from the quarry for, explained that until now has taken with motivation to your arrival to the “Machine“well, each player takes the challenge as is, but for him it is not heavy to wear the jacket blue.

“I feel normal, I feel good, football is football where you play. I try to enjoy every training and match, the truth if you are overweight or not the t-shirt depends on you, my truth instead of spite motivates, motivates them to be in Blue Cross, motivates a lot of his hobby, encouraged to talk about you always, if you win, speak well, and if you lose they talk very badly. Then, always motivated to have the challenge of leaving a trace, that talk about you and to be here,” said Romo.

Luis Romo sent a message to the fans of Cruz Azul, in discussion with @estoenlinea. “I ask them like, the team is going to go very well and we hope to achieve that championship they crave. This great opportunity comes to me in the best moment of my career”. pic.twitter.com/vGX9vUZ4KF — Ruben Beristáin (@Ruben_Beristain)

In addition, the full-back confessed that, in principle, not thought out set of Cocks White, so that his arrival at the team from the capital was almost surprising. Coming to adapt quickly to change and understanding the margin of the demands, longing to finally cut a streak of more than 20 years without a title and thus, earn a place within the history of the game mexican.

“When I was in Queretaro, I was not thinking of leaving, I was thinking to offer myself to the club it was but after my departure I give myself fully to the Blue Cross and very self-conscious, always knowing what that represents.”