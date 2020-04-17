Liga MX: President of Lions Black reveals that they imposed the elimination of the Ascent

After that it would be known that the Liga MX plans to eliminate the ascent and descent in the mexican soccer, to convert the Ascent MX in a League of Development, Alberto Castellanos, president of the Lions Blacks, revealed that practically forced them to accept this project.

Through an open letter sent to the Liga MX and Yon de Luisa, president of the FMFthe president of the team University of Guadalajarareported on what happened at the meeting of owners of the ascent, and how only they were presented with the option of finishing the Closing 2020 and stop the ascent.

Read also: Liga MX: teams benefit most from the suspension of the descent

“The meeting was to present to us a proposal package and without the option to be modified; without the possibility to be analyzed with calm to decide, not only the present but also the future of the league”

Castellanos revealed that the proposal was to terminate the current tournament without determining a champion, and without playing the Playoffs, in addition to the suspension of the promotion, this in exchange for support for all computers on the Ascent

“The proposal was to: Finalize the Clausura 2020, with only one option, which is finished already, without playing the 3 games remaining in the regular tournament, without playing the playoffs, no champion of the Decommissioning to 2020 and as a consequence without end-the Rise, despite the fact that there is already a computer with half a ticket, the champion of the Opening of 2019. This in exchange for a financial support to meet the economic commitments of the 12 clubs.

That is processed to lead to the proposal of transformation of the League of Ascent of a League Development or expansion of the assembly of the League MX, and subsequently to the National Council of the FMF. In return we abdicated the rise and decline up to 2026 and we would receive a support from the Liga MX to the 12 clubs.

The assembly on Tuesday convened a day before, was to ratify the imposition”