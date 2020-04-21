Liga MX: Rays of the Necaxa puts in doubt the continuity of Mauro Quiroga

During an interview for W Sportsthe sports director of the Rays of the Necaxa Santiago San Román, revealed that the argentine striker Mauro Quiroga was very close to leaving the set of Aguascalientes when you have several proposals from teams in the Liga MX, which were not revealed by the leader.

“There were many proposals by Mauro Quiroga but we made a great effort to be able to keep him on the team,” said San Román, who also said very pleased with the work of Alfonso Sosa.

“Poncho Soda is a technical, highly professional. Is taking care of all the details and trying to better. The results are not only your responsibility, but we also have part of the blame,” he said.

Finally, the leader expressed his discontent with the disappearance of the League of Ascenso MXensuring that you do not believe that this type of measures is a benefit for the mexican soccer in its growth and development.