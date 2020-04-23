Liga MX: Ricardo La Volpe announced his retirement as technical director

After the controversy with Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Hugo Sanchez, the argentine Ricardo Antonio La Volpe surprised everyone by announcing that he has decided not to direct more as a technician, a professional team to give way to a new facet in his career, now as athletic director, a position which seeks to develop from ten years ago.

In talk to Futbol Picante ESPN with the journalist David Faitelson, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe it was very clear to ensure that you do not want to return as a coach after what he lived with the Red devils of Toluca.

“I am choosing to be athletic director, I don’t want to direct more. I already passed the age, because I spent that kind of pressure. Where to consider me. Today, Ricardo La Volpe says, where?, on the pitch. I didn’t took it well with the journalists, I don’t get on very well with the professionals.”

Faitelson was surprised and threw a direct question to The Volpe: What Ricardo La Volpe will not drive more?

“No, No… after what happened to me in Toluca, already…”, said the argentine.

Ricardo Antonio Lavolpe began directing in Mexico in the early 80’s, just after having retired as a goalkeeper, Oaxtepec, who saved them from relegation.

It goes "the moustache"… Ricardo Lavolpe announced that he was retiring as football coach after 37 years of career… A title with Atlante and without a doubt leave the table set for another with Toluca, are his accomplishments… But his legacy of good football, I think the school "Lavolpista"

April 23, 2020





In the Liga MX he directed in addition to the Angels of Puebla, Atlante (champion), Chivas, America, Roosters, Atlas, Toluca, Striped Jaguars of Chiapas and the Mexican national team that attended the World cup of 2006 in Germany.

In his native Argentina he tried his luck with Boca Juniors, Velez Sarsfield.

Had a brief stint by the team of the Pyramids of Egypt, where he also had management position.