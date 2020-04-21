Liga MX: Ricardo La Volpe revealed why he left out Hugo Sanchez and Cuauhtemoc Blanco of your XI historical

During an interview for ESPN, the argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe, revealed the reason why he did not put as headlines on its eleven historic Liga MX Hugo Sanchez and Cuauhtemoc Blanco, indicating that if she would have them on the bench so that they were spare parts of luxury.

“We’re not talking about mexican players, this 11 is with foreigners, I didn’t do the 11 Mexico, I put a team that I’ve seen. From the 79 I believe that those that got in are of high quality,” he said.

See also: Chivas: Norma Palafox turns to the Chivas Brothers with his celebration

On The other hand, Volpe chose to Manuel Lapuente as his coach’s ideal of their dream team, I always liked your way of leading, your way of addressing the players and his way of seeing football.