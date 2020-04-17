Liga MX: Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abreu ‘rants’ against officers due to the disappearance of the Ascent MX

During an interview offered to ESPN, the veteran striker uruguayan Sebastian Abreu, opined on the demise of the League of Ascenso MX in the mexican soccer, as well as the abolition of the descent, showing themselves to totally against this determination, as it considered that loses competitiveness group and individual in the development of the player.

Here there are the foundations needed to disappear. How are you going to do with the players that have no place in the First Division, allow fogueen and keep rubbing real competition,” he said.

In that same line, the ‘Crazy’ assured that about all is lost competitiveness, and general tournament, as you do not allow that other places want to grow as entities to fight for a promotion and your partner, so wanting to keep the category.