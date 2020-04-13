Liga MX: The best goals of the Day 1 in the eLigaMX

This Friday, April 10, began the new eLigaMXthe tournament virtual among all the clubs of the Liga MX, vying for the first date of the championship, which was full of goals in every encounter.

From the tie at five goals between the Chivas of Guadalajara and the Braves Juarezuntil the goleadas of Puebla the America, Santos Laguna the Xolos and Atlas the Blue Crossthe account of the Liga MX chose the best goals of the day.

After contesting the duels of the first date, Santos and Toluca are the ones that are leaders, because they are the teams with best goal difference, while we closely follow Atlas and Puebla.

The second day of the eLigaMX will start this Monday the 13th, since it is planned that every day there is activity of this new tournament virtual.