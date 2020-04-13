Liga MX: The General Table of positions of the day 1 in the e-League MX

Tore the expected choose MX , the League that came to cover the absence of the Liga MX because of the quarantine by a Coronavirus and was played the first day in which Toluca and Santos they are leaders of the competition after score to Monarchs Morelia 4-0 and Xolos 1-5.

The highlight of the day was the participation of Santiago Ormeño, futbolsita of Puebla, which thrashed the America Benedetti marker of 3-0

Read also:Liga MX-Squad of Pumas Marco Garcia made his debut and scored in less than a minute (Video).

Another of the party appealing was the 5-5 between Juarez and Chivas on the participation of Dieter Villalpando and Diego Rolán, who tied the game in the last few minutes.

All results of day: