Liga MX: The General Table of positions of the day 2 in the I-League MX

The choose MX he finished his second day with Leon and Puebla as leaders of the competition thanks to Ismael Sosa and Santiago Ormeño, who have become the stars of their teams in the New League virtual, while in the background of the tournament, is the Blue Cross.

The highlight of the day was the thrashing that Kevin Alvarez Pachuca to Chivas, Fernando Beltran, who managed to defeat 7-1 to the player of the chiverío.

Another party appealing was the 3-3 of Necaxa and Toluca, at the hands of Diego Rosales and Jairo Gonzalez.

The table goleo dominates Kevin Alvarez and Ismael Sosa, who have scored 7 goals each.

All results of day: