Liga MX: The General Table of positions of the day 3 in the e-League MX

The choose MX he finished his third day with Pumas and Leon as leaders of the competition thanks to that has managed to win 3 matches in a row and 9 points, are placed on leaders.

The highlight of the day was the win that Luciano Acosta Atlas fired to Francisco Venegas of Tigers by score of 6-0

Also read:Chivas prevented the signing of the ‘Chatón’ Enríquez with a large in Europe in 2012.

Other meetings attractions of the day were the 5-0 rout of Atletico San Luis Necaxa and Cruz Azul vs Santos ended with victory santista to Santi Gimenez.

The table of goleo is dominated by Luciano Acosta with 11 goals scored in two games.

All results of day: