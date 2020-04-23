Liga MX: The General Table of positions of the day 4 in the e-League MX

The choose MX ended its fourth day with Pumas and Leon as leaders of the competition thanks to that has managed to win 3 matches in a row and 9 points, are placed on leaders.

This day, as in all, there were a couple of goleadas and exciting matches, such as the Striped of Eric Cantu fired Jeison Lucumi of The Roosters White.

America, the hand of Nico Benedetti, thrashed Diego Rolán and his Braves, for a marker to 6-3, while Sosa de León, won 5-2 Cesar Huerta and Monarchs Morelia.

The table of goleo is dominated by Nicolás Sosa de León with 13 goals scored in 4 matches, followed by Luciano Acosta with 11 and Eric Cantu with 9.

The goleo virtual is led by Victor Davila’s Pachuca, who has scored 7 goals, while Leo Fernandez the second with 5.

All results of day:

  • Necaxa 1-1 Puebla
  • Atlético San Luis 2-0 Chivas
  • Atlas 2-2 Xolos
  • Striped 5-0 Querétaro
  • America 6-3 Juarez
  • Monarchs 2-5 Lion
  • Pachuca 2-0 Tigers
  • Toluca 3-1 Cruz Azul
  • Saints 2-0 Cougars
