Liga MX: The historical computers that would remain in the Ascent MX

After that it would be known that the League of Ascenso MX would cease to exist, to become a League of Development, ending with the ascent and descent in the mexican soccer, several historic football aztec would lose the opportunity to return to the Liga MX.

Teams that were once in the first division as Toros of Celaya, Lions Black of the U of G, Dorados de Sinaloa, the Atlantean and Zacatepecnow you would be stuck in the division of silver.

One of the most important without doubt are the Foals of Iron, which have five titles of first division, the most recent being the Opening 2007. However, since their decline in the Clausura 2014 had not managed to return to the maximum circuit.

The rod holder Zacatepec also have titles of first division, obtained at the end of the 50’s, although after several descents in the 80’s and after a series of changes of franchises, did not return to the first division.

The whole of the University of Guadalajara, has been steadily in the first mexican division, but los Melenudos have failed to consolidate after their promotion, and end up returning to the division of silver.