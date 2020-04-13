Liga MX: The matches of the day 2 in the I-League MX

The I-League MX he begins his journey two this Monday April 13 with the game Toluca and Necaxa who played Diego Rosales and Jairo Gonzalez, who will seek to add 3 points to push their teams.

The rest of the day, you will have two other matches: Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul and Atlas vs. Puebla. Parties with much morbid as Santi Ormeño and Jonathan Borja repeated with their teams, two of the players who were the talk of the day 1.

On Tuesday 14 they will play three other matches, while Wednesday will conclude day 2 with the last 3 games.

List of meetings: