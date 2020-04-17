Liga MX: The teams benefit most from the suspension of the descent

After being informed that he is suspended for the ascent and descent in the mexican soccer for the next six years, the main beneficiaries in the Liga MX are the computers that are located at the bottom of the table of ratios for the year 2020-21.

Atlas, Rocky Juarez, Atletico San Luis and Puebla, are the four teams that appear at the bottom of the table of ratios for the upcoming year of football, after the Sharks Red the Veracruz they were disaffiliated at the end of the Opening 2019taking still the team to “come down” for the year 2019-20.

The Rojinegros are the team that is at the bottom of the table of quotients, since until the moment, would start the next year of football with a ratio of 0.9677, with 60 units, eleven points below the place 17.

Above the Atlas are the Brave, with a ratio of 1.1452, the product of 71 points, being that this franchise inherited the points they had achieved the Lobos BUAP in the previous seasons.

In 16th place is located in the San Luis, with a ratio of 1.1786, which continues to be quite volatile, as they are by the end of her second tournament in the first division, and have managed a total of 33 units.

By the top of the potosinos is located in Puebla, mexico, who, despite being located in the position 15, would begin the next campaign with a mattress quite extensive, since until the moment presents a ratio of 1.2097, the product of 75 points, 15 above the last place.

After these teams appear the Xolos of Tijuana, the Red Devils of Toluca and Monarchs Morelia, who would start virtually with 20 units of difference with respect to the Atlas.