Liga MX: Veronica Rodriguez of Fox Sports launches ‘hot’ promise to Pumas if they are champions

During an interview granted to BolaVip, the presenter of the sport of Fox Sports, Veronica Rodriguez, and talked about his great fanaticism for the set of Pumas of the UNAM, pointing out that since very little has been follower of the box to the university, since it allowed her to have a link very close with his family, who are also followers of set auriazul.

“My whole family is fond of Cougars, so Sunday was always going to the stadium. When I was visiting we used to meet up with the pretext of seeing them. It was always the bond of family. In the new year, at 12, instead of chimes are put on the hymn of the Pumas. There I saw what wakes up the sport,” he shared during the chat.

“My Pumas I see with a lot of love. I am afraid to see how it will end everything if it resumes the league. I was pleasantly surprised by the level that showed in every line in the first four days, after it is complicated to get the victory. Then came the match against America, which was not won by errors in children. Anyway, this gives the hope that if they fit a little nuts could improve”, pointed out when analyzing the participation of the felines at the moment in the present Decommissioning by 2020.

Finally, the one known as the ‘Vero’ in Fox Sports, he dared to make a ‘hot’ promise to the Pumas, if it is led by the Spanish Míchel González get the title of champion in the Closing 2020once the resumption of activities after the quarantine.

