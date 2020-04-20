Liga MX: Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman if you would come back to Chivas, reveals André Marin

After the rumors that claimed that the “B” sample of Victor Guzman had thrown negative in his doping case, so that it would have reached a “salvation” before a possible punishment, officially, it is unknown if this test has already been opened and the process of defense is still standing, so that up to the time the player has not received notice of any sanction.

According to the driver of Fox Sports André Marin, the situation of the player is totally open and you could go back to Chivas, as the Pachuca would be more than willing to re-negotiate the attacker to play in an official manner with the Flock.

In addition, as detailed in the information, the Guadalajara still have a lot of interest in being able to have the player in your template, so that Pachuca reactivaría the negotiations so that can be carried out.

It should be remembered that Guzman had been signed for Guadalajara for this Tournament Closing 2020 of the Liga MX and was considered to be the spearhead of the sports project of Ricardo Pelaez with the Flock before him to know his possible case of doping.