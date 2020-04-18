Liga MX: what Chivas or Striped?, Diego Reyes reveals what t-shirt would

During an interview to TUDN, the defender of the Tigers of the UANL Diego Reyesrevealed that never would play with Chivas, or with the stripes of Monterrey, due to the love that feels both by the squad feline as the Eagles of Americain addition considered that in none of these two clubs would accept him willingly.

I find it difficult to play in Chivas. I don’t see myself with no shirt striped. In addition, I don’t think Chivas I agree. In addition to, obviously I will always be grateful to the America why out of there I got out,” he said.

On the other hand Reyes pointed out that some day he would like to return to play in Europe, since that is always an option that should be kept open, but the future does not know that it can happen, so do not take it as a big concern.