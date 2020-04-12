Liga MX: Who is Roberto Gadea, a former player of the Tigers he ‘stole’ to Blue Cross

Robert Gadea, former player of Tigers and Atlas, are hospitalized, at 67 years of age because of a stroke suffered on Friday so it had to be admitted to a university Hospital to be in intensive care.

The former player, uruguayan, came to the Tigers of the UANL in the 76, after they declined an offer of The Blue Cross.

“I came to Uruguay because I had been told that Blue Cross had me a proposal, I figured that was coming to Mexico to play with them, but already in the plane, I reported that the University of Nuevo León, as it was the team then, had also shown interest, and I recommended that he listen first to that proposal, and convinced me.” Revealed in his time.

With Tigers managed to lift their first League title in the 77-78, with Tomás Boy, Osvaldo Batocletti, Gerónimo Barbadillo and others.

In 2017 he was the technical director of the Athletic Allende of the Third Mexican Division.