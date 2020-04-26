Liga MX: Why Cruz Azul is known as The Machine?, Billy Alvarez responds

During an interview for Fox Sports, the highest representative of the Blue Cross Guillermo Álvarezrevealed why the whole of heaven is known as The Machine in the mexican soccer, explaining that it is because of the team must be very well armed in all respects, sport and administrative, that, regardless of the pieces, the club must operate in a way suitable for pursuing the same objective.

“Since then, the term machine means that all the parts are synchronized that, in this case, even with the rotation of the players, who may have injury or during a match the relays, are with a great willingness to be able to be with repetitions”, he mentioned.

See also: Chivas vs Club America: Norma Palafox Chivas “accepts challenge” dance of Alondra Gonzalez

On the other hand, the representative commented on the good time that was passing through the Machine, both in the local tournament, as in the Champions league Concacaf.