Liga MX will expand with the sale of franchises

After the disappearance of the Ascent MX in the mexican soccer discusses the future mechanisms of competition and there on the table the proposal to grant promotions for the administrative track. This project is known as “League Expansion“which seeks to occupy the place left vacant the silver league.

Although you will no longer have the promotion to the first division by the way, sport itself is referred to the upgrade in case of fulfilling the booklet of charges which would include the infrastructure, a social project, the structure of the sport, and a fee of $ 15 million to ensure the operation of the equipment in the maximum circuit.

Once the clubs comply with the requirements, will be able to request the expansion, and the Liga MX will analyze and authorize the movement to the category of honor.

Another aspect to consider of this proposal is passed by the players with an age limit. The intention, according to various sources ESPN, is to allow up to six players over the age of 23 years, although it is one of the issues that are still being analyzed.

In the next few days, owners will have a meeting where they will discuss this motion, because the intention is that from next year football the ascent is given as it occurs in the Major League Soccer of the united States, in case there are candidates ready as soon as you meet the various requirements.

The idea includes the league expansion could be played at least with 30 teams divided into two conferences, to reduce the operating expenses of the institutions.

Even it is proposed that in this project the Mexican Football Federation will grant you 5 million pesos to each team to start the tournament and each year we will deliver another 20 million so that they can invest and so meet the requirements of the booklet of charges to get to the Liga MX.

In addition, people close to the Liga MX ensures that, in the case of government, this approach seeks to confirm, in the administrative criteria, the mexican soccer league of the united States and continue to walk hand-in-hand to make the Tournament to North America in 2026.