Liga MX, with up to five scenarios to resume; discarded cancel

The Liga MX it will not stop. Not have contemplated a plan of cancellation, on the contrary, was already on the table of strategies five proposals for calendars for the ball to continue rotating by our courts in terms of the contingency to allow.

There is also no crisis, but a circumstance “very difficult” that will force to reformulate the industry of the game of football as we know it, explains Enrique Bonilla: “This situation is going to paste, but not going to kill us”, said the chairman of the championship.

The world of professional sport suffers in different latitudes and levels by the uncertainty of when it will begin to ride the machine again. In our country, the Liga MX it has not stopped the search for the option that best suits the times that are marked by the authorities, explains Bonilla in an interview with RECORD.

“We have five calendars, ranging from the most elemental, in which we have to play the remainder of the season including the final phase in the shortest possible time, up to a calendar that means go until the season 2021-22that also is going to have to be sui generis, because it is the World and there is that having to release players at the end of October, that is the other end of the calendars we have,” he explained.

This last option could also argue that after the culmination of the current campaign, to rethink the dates of the four tournaments remaining before the World cup in Qatar, something unheard of, that would break with the calendar used in our football.

“What you’re going to grab? The one that fits best to the decision of the authority in the important time, that will be when you allow us to reactivate the life, not only football,” he adds.

The cancellation is not an option that is referred to in the strategy that has drawn the Liga MX to cope with the contingency of health: “at the moment, no, unless you are out of control the situation, which I hope not,” he adds Bonilla.

On the strength of our tournament, the president of Liga MX and Ascent MX trust that the maximum circuit will go forward with the development achieved; however, it is recognized that this contingency in the division of silver would affect it without the transformation that is about to be completed.

“In the Liga MX we can not talk of crisis, we can speak of the emergency and a very difficult situation, where sponsorships are trim, where the expenditures are maintained. In the Ascent yes, we can speak of crisis, it is more, we must speak of a crisis, the degree of implementation of the plan of rescue.

“The Liga MX has grown a lot, has been consolidated and this situation we are going to paste, but not going to kill us. The football and Mexico, after that we get out of this terrible situation we are going to be others. The conditions in which we have been operating are going to change drastically,” says Bonilla.

