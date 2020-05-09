Like Charlize Theron, can we dare to the bowl haircut ?

There are trends that you see coming thousands of miles, and others that surprise us always. Especially when we see them on the catwalks of Fashion Week, as well as our stars worshipped. Zoom in on the bowl haircut seen on Charlize Theron, but also during the parade Fendi.

The bowl haircut, this cup far too often synonymous with bad memories of our childhood would it be in the process of re-surface ? It would seem that yes ! Then how to adopt it with style this season ? Here two examples that may be able to help you pass the cape.

Charlize Theron : version first degree

The bowl haircut is mostly which became a cult among adults thanks to the mannequin canada Linda Evangelista. She also did this cut his signature side hair. Today it is Charlize Theron who adopted him and, surprising or not, it is a very beautiful success. Why ? Because the actress comes to the upgrade, thanks to its coloration falsely neglectedvery trendy this season. The blond wants to be in a lot more naturalleaving appear the roots as well as a few strands darker.

If you have a face rather oval, and the thin lines, you can take the plunge without hesitation ! On the other hand, attention to all those who have a face rather than round : the bowl haircut will tend to accentuate the curves and give your face a spirit is very childish. Not always the desired effect !

In Fendi : a version from the 70’s to the bottom

There are another version of the bowl haircutthat we could in particular observe during the parade Fendi haute couture and who will satisfy all those who want retain their lengths.

The hairdresser to the stars Sam McKnight has created for this show a cut in the bowl much more modern, and the look was very seventies. On the front, no doubt, it is, of course, a bowl haircutbut the back is completely degraded, leaving more length and movement to our hair. If this cup may suit all face shapesit is not, however, ideal for all types of hair, unless you want to go through the stage blow dry every morning …

