Like Johnny Depp, Mick Jagger has chosen to be stuck in France

It is far from everything that Mick Jagger decided to spend his confinement. The owner of the castle Fork, in Pocé-sur-Cisse near Amboise, for more than forty years, the singer of the Rolling Stones went there every summer to decompress. However, it is in this same residence that he particularly likes that the ex of Carla Bruni would have elected domicile there are already several weeks ago, as revealed by our confreres of The New Republic.

In a photo posted on his page on Facebook on 11 April, but also during the concert confined to “One World Together “at Home” with his three accomplices on April 19, Mick Jagger appears in a room very high ceiling of a period building. Interviewed by the regional newspaper, a source explains that the singer is 76-year-old “not released” and “delivered meals”.

Just as the musician, it is in France that Johnny Depp has chosen to spend her confinement. Entrenched in the property in the var that he had purchased at the time of his union with Vanessa Paradis, the actor has found a hobby of the more surprising since it is inscribed on Instagram ! It must be said that the village of Plan-de-la-Tour, where the father of Lilly-Rose is isolated is “desert”, as mentioned by Le Parisien in an article published this Tuesday 21 April. After his divorce also media that expensive with Amber Heard and his various run-ins with the law, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow prefers without doubt now to be alone than badly accompanied…

