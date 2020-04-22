like Lady Gaga, Cauet prepares for a huge concert online…

The famous chain of French radio NRJ is about to unveil a huge concert online. Explanations.

Remember : Lady Gaga released a beautiful initiative to bring back the smile to the users of spaces. Title One World : Together At Home, the concert digital organized by the gay icon and LGBT brought together stars of the planetary. Among them ? Legends such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Camila Cabello, the Rolling Stones, Pharrel Williams, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette, or even Billie Ellish.

The side of the Hexagon, we could also Christine & The Queens or Angela.

Solo, Elton John, or even the DJ David Guetta, from his villa in Miami, also, had the idea to make dance the internet for the good cause. In short, the artists join forces and it is heart-warming.

In France, people will dance also

The Friday, may 1st, 2020, Cauet if will invite you to the occasion of the NRJ Music Tour.

From 20.30, you can view live from your living room on nrj.fr the application NRJ, the facebook live, and the youtube channel NRJ a prodigious range of artists.

Among the list ? Black Eyed Peas, Matt Pokora, or even Martin Garrix, and One Republic and Gims… This is not all, there would be also renowned artists such as Kendji, Ava Max, Bilal Hassani or Jenifer.

In short, the musical event is emotionally charged, and may well entertain the users of spaces.

Internet users seem to be excited to discover the online event. Among the comments, one can read :

Too much too hate d hear Bilal on may 1,

or even :

It’s going to be awesome ! I want to be on the 1st of may

Case to follow…