“Like most women, I have experienced sexual harassment “

Why have you accepted this role in Scandal, which chronicles the misadventures of women journalists of the american channel Fox News sexually harassed by their management ?

Margot Robbie : Saying yes to the film, I felt that I had to pay tribute in some way to women who have had the courage to break the silence and have without doubt helped save lives and protect other women who would have been able to meet the same fate.

Have you ever been the victim of sexual harassment ?

Margot Robbie : Do you know what is the definition of sexual harassment, according to the law ? Are considered as sexual harassment all attempts, advances, or comments of a sexual nature of an individual towards another person that were not wanted or needed by it. I was shocked when I discovered this definition, because I can tell you that this is something that I’ve known you all my life, like most of the other women.

Margot Robbie : “As a child, I would steal toys from my brother and sold them to the side of the road“



It is said of you that your main quality is the ambition. What do you think ?

Margot Robbie : I hope that this is not the only one (she smiles) ! I have always been motivated and focused on my career. Already as a child, I began to manage mini-enterprises. I would steal toys from my brother and was selling then on the side of the road (she laughs). I have always had a roadmap and I wanted to succeed in my life. I had goals I wanted to achieve and I already had a lot of desire and motivation.

Is it true that you do not have fear of anything ?

Margot Robbie : No, I’m afraid, as all the people in this world. In regards to my work, I don’t know, you never really know what a film is going to be or become when you start a shoot. I believe that there is no need to spend a lot of time to worry about something or afraid of what may happen to you. The main one is that I give the best of myself in everything that I do.

What is your secret to not catching the big-head syndrome ?



Margot Robbie : For me, success is linked to the level of talent to which it is exposed. However, over the years, I have worked with some of the best people in the world, either in front of or behind the camera. This is the most exciting thing that is. This experience with people so excellent allow me to keep a lot of humility.



Scandal, Jay Roach, with Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron