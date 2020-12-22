Like Robbie Williams, Victoria Beckham was on the verge of mercury poisoning

According to the English press, the businesswoman completely changed her diet after learning that her mercury levels were very high …

Victoria Beckham has decided to completely change her diet, according to the English press. That’s because the businesswoman discovered she had ‘off-the-scale mercury levels’ in her body after eating too much fish.

The former Spice Girls singer, now a fashion designer, decided to eliminate swordfish and tuna from her diet and replaced them with salmon due to the methylmercury levels in certain types of fish.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Victoria had off-scale levels of mercury. So doctors administered a liver wash to help flush toxins out of the body. Now she feels bright and slim and fit as ever. “

The news comes after Robbie Williams revealed that he nearly died after contracting mercury poisoning from eating too much fish, with excessive levels of mercury in the blood, which are known to cause skin cancer and lead to lung disease.

Robbie has joked that he still considers his brush with death a ‘victory’ as he compared the mercury in his system to the coveted music award, the Mercury Prize.

He said: “I was eating fish twice a day and I had the worst mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen. Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I won!’ This is how my ego works: ‘I have the highest … did you say the highest? Thank you’. I literally won the mercury award. I was tested for mercury because my wife is neurotic and takes all kinds of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, because he could have died of mercury and arsenic poisoning, “he pointed out.