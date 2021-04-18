Like twins! Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose in the mirror

From a large dressing room, the most famous American sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian posed again together and revolutionized social media by appearing dressed as a pair of beautiful twins.

It is not the first time and it will surely not be the last in which we can appreciate the supreme beauty of this pair of famous sisters, because, we have seen them together in all kinds of projects and promoting distinguished brands, however, on this occasion, it seems that they would attend one of their social gatherings.

What surprised this time was that both successful entrepreneurs dressed for the occasion and when they noticed each other, were practically dressed the same, with a red corset with black marbling print, underneath it a black bralette and at the bottom, Kim chose to wear black trousers, instead, Kylie wore a mini skirt of the same color and type of fabric.

This was shared in the stories of the eldest, but recorded by the younger sister, so they make us believe that something they have on their hands since they are dressed very similarly, something they usually do when working together in one of their respective and super recognized brands.

The similarities go far beyond genetics because these fabulous sisters have the same taste for fashion and on more than one occasion we have seen them dress the same or very similar, in fact, the same owner of Kylie Cosmetics has recognized that all her older sisters are a great source of inspiration for her and everything indicates that the owner of SKIMS is the main one.

While everything this pair of millionaire girls do is very often followed by the audience on social media, but even by bringing together millions of followers on the aforementioned platforms, with 225 and 214 million respectively, this makes purchases of their products easier, thanks to the help given when collaborating with their splendid creations, not for nothing are positioned as the most famous and successful.

They look like two drops of water, both are very beautiful, wear loose hair, super curvilinear figures, and sweet and angelic voices, in addition to being super successful with all their projects, although not so much in personal relationships, these similarities make more and more internet users relate them and with this, achieve their splendid numbers.

Según lo que menciona Kylie en la historia que hemos estado hablando, ese atuendo elegido por ellas no fue planeado, simplemente se encontraban en sus respectivos guardarropas, se vistieron y aparecieron como almas gemelas, al pensar en usar básicamente las mismas piezas textiles, mientras resaltan sus prominentes siluetas.

Los fans de ambas hermanas adoran verlas posando juntas, pues, por sí solas, sus publicaciones tienen un promedio de 8 millones de reacciones de parte de los internautas, y, por otro lado, cuando deciden publicar imágenes juntas, y más en estos atuendos que no dejan nada a la imaginación, logran reunir hasta 15 millones de “likes”, aunque estas estadísticas no las podremos ver plasmadas, ya que se trata de una “historia”, por consiguiente, solo ellas saben el resultado numéricamente hablando.

What we do know is that when they appear together they are dynamite, and manage to captivate the audience, taking out the deepest sighs in the face of such impressive beauty of both models. We can’t wait to see what the similar outfit was about, we’re more than looking forward to seeing the new projects they have in mind.