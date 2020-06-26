Lil ‘Kim, Beyoncé or Britney Spears

When it comes to knowing who is the queen of entertainment, most people would say that Beyonce takes the cake. That’s why, when the beloved princess of pop, Britney Spears, has posted a picture on her behalf Instagram declares herself the “queen B”, the response was a mixture of confusion, outrage and a debate followed. Others have quickly reminded Spears that the legendary rapper Lil ‘Kim is also the queen. From there, a serious frenzy of social media follow-up, in comparison with the three women.

Britney Spears posts a message on Instagram saying that she is the “queen B” – Beyonce, and Lil ‘Kim also was awarded the title

Spears has shared a photo of an illustration of a bee with a crown on top of the insects. “To all my fans call me the Queen B. I think that it would be more accurate,” she légendé the photo. The comments of the fans have gone, in agreement with the pop star.

“Queen B”, one of them wrote.

But others have warned that the famous Bey of the Hive, the club of fans of Beyoncé, would be offended by the declaration of the Spears. Years ago, fans of the Nucleus of Beyoncé has been named to the triple threat with the nickname of “Queen Bey”, and they call her the queen of entertainment to their live performances iconic.

“Fans of Beyoncé will not like it,” wrote one of them.

However, fans of Spears was not going to be silenced. “SHE SAID WHAT she SAID,” said another.

But fans of hip-hop in a long time have been quick to point out that it was Lil ‘Kim, who had invented the first, the nickname. His first solo album was under the nickname of “Queen Bee”, who is the queen of rap. Since then, his confidence in his style and his image rap has shouted “the queen”.

Users of social networks have been debating what the artist deserves the title of “queen B”

After the post of Spears, the discussion happens in the comments section of all the main social media platforms. The fans began to take sides for who was the true queen.

Some have questioned the validity of the declaration of Lances to begin with.

“Who tf calls Britney Spears” Queen B “, asked one of them.

Is Bey Hive were the loudest and the most vocal of your choice.

“@Beyonce @britneyspears Dahhhling there is only one queen B, ” wrote one of them with a gif of Beyonce dressed in a robe of royal doing his strut through two doors.

Fans of Lil ‘Kim recalled immediately to the other Kim was the first one.

“The queen b, Lil Kim, all those who know the history know, this is she, and not Beyoncé & this is definitely not Britney Spears @LilKim,” wrote one of them on Twitter.

“The streets in the name of Lil Kim Queen B in 1995, this title has been stolen, but Kim is ready to share its name with amazing people that she loves Beyoncé and Britney Spears,” added another.

Others believe that the three women have earned the title as a whole.

The famous producer of reality tv show, Carlos King, commented in a section of The Shadow of the Room, asking subscribers to choose from. “Easy! The queen Bey is Beyonce, the queen B, Lil ‘Kim and queen B is Britney.”

“You’re crazy like Britney Spears it’s called Queen B? She has earned that title. We have 3 bees right now,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The queen of the degree of different genres of music tbh (to be honest),” said one of them in the post by The Shadow of the Room.

With each artist in his own corridor, it is clear that they are the queens of their genres respective.

All of these are also paid tribute in a given time. Beyonce and Spears have worked together in an advertisement for Pepsi, while Beyoncé was dressed as Kim for Halloween in 2019.