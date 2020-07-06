Lil Wayne confirmed the release of Tha Carter VI • RAPRNB

On the occasion of an interview with Variety, the Mc is a native of Louisiana, has said that Tha Carter VI was going to come out soon.

While he seemed more than unsure to the possible output of Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne has clearly made its choice, since it was announced that the project would be alive and well on the day. Asked in the columns of Variety on his favourite album of the series Tha Carter, Weezy has simply answered “The next”without giving more details on a possible release date. 2020 will remain in all cases a successful year for the rapper, 37-year-old. Released 31 January, his 13th studio album entitled Funeral has expired 139 000 copies during its 1st week of operation and has risen to the top step of the Billboard 200, the Top Albums american. A resounding success as the founder of Young Money Entertainment owes in part to his fruitful collaborations with Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, or the deceased XXXTentacion. Always fond associations with renowned artists, the rapper of New Orleans has confirmed, on 12 June, a joint album with Nicki Minaj was in the pipes.

Lil Wayne in Mama Miaextract , Funeral:

Tha Cartera legendary saga

Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, is considered by many observers as one of the greatest Mc of history, and the saga Tha Carter there is clearly not foreign. From the family name of the rapper and the famous cité Carter in the film New Jack Citythis cult series of projects saw the light of day on a certain June 29, 2004, the date of release of 1st installment of the name. Produced by the legendary producer of Cash Money Records, Mannie Fresh, the 4th studio album, Tunechi has sold, to date, more than 2.3 million copies in the United States. 1 year later, Tha Carter II it met with a success even more convincing than the preceding one since, driven by hits like Fireman and Hustler Musikthe project will be certified double platinum 9 months after its release. Nevertheless, the apogee of the career of Wayne is, without a doubt, in 2008, the year of output Tha Carter III. Lollipop, A Milli, Got Money, Mr Carterboth of classics that make this album one of the albums of the most prolific of all time.

Winner of the Grammy Award for album of the year in 2009, it was certified triple-platinum in February of the same year, i.e. 7 months after its release. 2 years later, the 4th episode of the series, it explodes also counters including 300,000 downloads on iTunes after 4 days of operation, more than Watch The Throne, holder of the previous record. It has sold more than 3.5 million units around the world. Taken away by the tube Uproar and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, or Travis Scott, the long-awaited Tha Carter V has also been a success by reaching the symbolic milestone of one million sales, 2 months after its release. Suffice to say that the bar should be very high if he wants to hope to hang again with large numbers…

Lil Wayne feat. Swizz Beats – Uproar :