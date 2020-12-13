CELEBRITIES

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to carrying a weapon and could spend 10 years behind bars

Posted on

The rapper pleaded guilty after federal agents found him a gold-plated handgun, as well as drugs.

Famous rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges on Friday.

The charges are related to an investigation of his plane in 2019, after which authorities found a weapon after being searched during a layover at the Miami airport.

Wayne, according to the Miami Herald, told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing: “Your Honor, I plead guilty.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28.

Previously, the 38-year-old man was charged in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a federal crime that could result in an extension of the prison term to more than a decade.

According to TMZ, the rapper was convicted in 2009 of a felony weapons offense and had also been jailed for a year for the crime.

If convicted again, Wanye could be jailed for 10 years on the new charge linked to an incident in which federal agents raided his plane in December 2019.

During the investigation, officials found a gold-plated .45 caliber pistol along with drugs such as marijuana, ecstasy, and heroin.

