Lil Yachty collaborates with Drake on her album “Lil Boat 3” !

Rapper Lil Yachty has just unveiled the tracklist of his long-awaited album : “Lil Boat 3”. On it, he collaborates with Drake.

While there are questions about the next album of Drake, Lil Yachty tease his project “Lil Boat 3 “. An album on which Drizzy made his appearance. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

As we know, Drake announced a new album, to be released very soon. For his part, the rapper Lil Yachty has also unveiled its music project.

On Instagram, the latter has released the tracklist. The one who must “Count Me In “there will be so many guest appearances.

We know that in this 4th opus, Lil Yachty pushes the song with several big names, and not the least. To know A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creatorbut also Tierra Whack, interpreter of the crazy clip “Unemployed “.

But mostly Drake, the prodigy Toronto, with the now famous “Oprah’s Bank Account “. In addition to the very popular Aubrey Graham is his real name, Yachty also reveals his feat with the Future : “Pardon Me “.

As you say that this musical project is very ambitious and rich in collabs. Elsewhere, the album features a long list of 19 pieces !

Lil Yachty: he again collaborates with Drake

“Lil” Boat 3 “, 4th album studio of Lil Yachty, follows the line of the previous : “Nuthin’ 2 Prove “released in 2018. Earlier, Lil Yachty was also appeared in clips of Drake.

It is not surprising therefore that he offered him to appear on the new album. On his side, Drizzy should treat us with an album of 15 titles.

As you say that the fans of the first hour will be the first to streamer these 2 rappers ever. Some are expecting that Drake reports to the a bold bet to make the album of the summer !

Waiting for the return of Champagne Papi, you can of course listen to his collab with Lil Yachty on Lil Boat 3. To your streams !

For those that they had not already heard, here are the song “Oprah’s Bank Account “. In it, Lil Yachty is parody the very famous Oprah Winfrey.

Tags : actu Drake – News Drake – news Drake – DRAKE – Drake news – drake news – Drake news – drake lil yachty – drake music – lil yachty – lil yachty drake