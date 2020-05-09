It is in the skin the famous presenter of american Oprah Winfreythat Lil Yachty has decided to slip in her new video. Completely crazy, the video features the rapper in disguise who plays interview Drake and DaBaby on a tv studio and in the street.
While this clip which includes a triple connection Lil Yachty/Drake/DaBaby works very well, Lil Yachty had first thought to invite Lizzo in featuring on its title. Unfortunately or fortunately, the latter did not respond, while at the same time Drake manifested his interest for the title after you have discovered on Finsta (Instagram private).
Anyway, the clip announces the color of Lil Boat 3 who should not delay to land on the platforms. The rapper has recently announced on its networks that it had completed the album and that it would arrive soon. Stay on the lookout !