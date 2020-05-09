It is in the skin the famous presenter of american Oprah Winfreythat Lil Yachty has decided to slip in her new video . Completely crazy, the video features the rapper in disguise who plays interview Drake and DaBaby on a tv studio and in the street .

While this clip which includes a triple connection Lil Yachty/Drake/DaBaby works very well, Lil Yachty had first thought to invite Lizzo in featuring on its title . Unfortunately or fortunately, the latter did not respond, while at the same time Drake manifested his interest for the title after you have discovered on Finsta ( Instagram private ) .

Anyway, the clip announces the color of Lil Boat 3 who should not delay to land on the platforms. The rapper has recently announced on its networks that it had completed the album and that it would arrive soon . Stay on the lookout !