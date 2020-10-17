Lili Estefan and Raúl de molina criticize Marjorie de Sousa

Drivers have criticized the actress for stripping Julián Gil of custody of his son Matías.

Lili Estefan has stepped into the ring of Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil, making comments that reflect her unconditional support for the actor, with whom she has a good friendship.

The host of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ made comments regarding the problems that Marjorie and Julián have had for the custody of their son Matías and declared that the first thing is that ‘love has been lacking’, and that the great loser in all this is precisely his little son, who loses the opportunity to live with his father.

Raúl de Molina joined Lili’s reflections, and assured that by putting himself in Gil’s place, if he had divorced his wife, Millie, she would not have taken the role of Marjorie, so his partner intervened and said: “Well, Raúl, you think you have a good woman next to you, so that the love between you ends, that the family continue ”.