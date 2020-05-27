Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, the two actors of “Riverdale”, separated





In couple to the city as the screen, the two actors of the series RiverdaleCole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart has yet put a term to their relationship, revealed Page Sixon Monday , may 25. The interpreters of Jughead and Betty were together for 2017. Related Post: Will Smith and 15 actors rejuvenated digitally - Actus Ciné

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have not commented on the news, but had denied rumours of the breaks in July 2019. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, the children. The sources of information should try to be a little less bad. The “reliable sources” can go get f*****”, had at the time said Lily Reinhart on his Twitter account.

A romance born in July 2017

A month later, in may 2018, during the Met gala, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse officialisaient their relationship. They had taken, together, the break in front of the photographers.

