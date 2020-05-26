Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, the two actors of “Riverdale”, separated

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
25


After Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne or Lily-Rose Depp and Timothy Chalamet, it is the turn of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse put an end to their romantic relationship. The two actors in the series Riverdale, that interpret, respectively, Betty and Jughead, separated shortly before the beginning of the quarantine. “Cole and Lili are separated prior to the pandemic and have been quarantined separately. They are, however remained friends,” revealed a source close to Page Six, Monday, may 25.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have not commented on the news, but had denied rumours of the breaks in July 2019. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, the children. The sources of information should try to be a little less bad. The “reliable sources” can go get f*****”, had at the time said Lily Reinhart on his Twitter account.



