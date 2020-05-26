Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, the two actors of “Riverdale”, separated

After Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne or Lily-Rose Depp and Timothy Chalamet, it is the turn of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse put an end to their romantic relationship. The two actors in the series Riverdale, that interpret, respectively, Betty and Jughead, separated shortly before the beginning of the quarantine. “Cole and Lili are separated prior to the pandemic and have been quarantined separately. They are, however remained friends,” revealed a source close to Page Six, Monday, may 25.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have not commented on the news, but had denied rumours of the breaks in July 2019. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, the children. The sources of information should try to be a little less bad. The “reliable sources” can go get f*****”, had at the time said Lily Reinhart on his Twitter account.

A romance born in July 2017

The two actors met on the set of the series Riverdale. The rumors about a romantic relationship between Lily Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were quickly spread on the social networks. The couple had never confirmed these speculations around her romance, but had been seen hand in hand and kissing in the streets of Paris, in April 2018.

A month later, in may 2018, during the Met gala, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse officialisaient their relationship. They had taken, together, the break in front of the photographers.