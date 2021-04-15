Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch walk their dogs together!

Lili Reinhart has been playing in the Riverdale series for several years. The actress became an accomplice with Madelaine Petsch in the street.

Riverdale fans can see the new episodes of Season 5. While Lili Reinhart is filming, she took the time to take her dog out with her co-star Madelaine Petsch.

RIVERDALE ACTORS COMPLICIT

Lili Reinhart is very close to her colleagues in Riverdale. The actress made a name for herself a few years ago with the Riverdale series. For more than five years, she has been playing Betty, a young woman who investigates mysterious stories in her small hometown.

She can count on the support of her friends Archie, Jughead, and Veronica. The new season took more than a year to arrive because of the Covid-19. The new episodes, however, feature crisp new plots and the series has taken a huge step back in time.

Riverdale fans are not bored alongside Betty, Jughead, Archie, and Veronica. For her part, Lili Reinhart seems to be in great shape and has recovered from her breakup with Cole Sprouse. She takes care of the spirit with the filming of the series and can count on the presence of her friends.

The 24-year-old actress has forged strong ties with her Riverdale co-stars. She spends a lot of time with Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes. The actresses are inseparable on the set and do not hesitate to walk around together when they have a little time.

LILI REINHART VERY CLOSE TO HER RIVERDALE CO-STARS!

Lili Reinhart has a busy schedule with the filming of Riverdale. When she’s not shooting scenes, the actress loves to take some time for herself and her pets. She has a little dog that she loves and does not hesitate to take long walks with him. She can count on the presence of Madelaine Petsch.

Cheryl’s interpreter also has a small white dog and the animal is filming with her. It is impossible for the two actresses to separate from their animals when they are far from home. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, they were seen walking their dogs in Vancouver.

Lili Reinhart and Madelaine wear a mask in the street and go almost unnoticed in this way. No way for them to catch the Covid-19. So they are very careful and set a good example for their fans. The two actresses seem in any case very complicit and the atmosphere is a good child on the set.

Betty’s interpreter also spends a lot of time with Camila Mendes. Riverdale’s stars support each other through difficult times and form a beautiful family. “We all came out of a romantic relationship at the same time and then we had to deal with the pandemic together,” Camila said. So the links are very strong between them.