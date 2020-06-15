Lili Reinhart comes to the aid of transgender people !

Lili Reinhart used his fame to help transgender people in the social networks through a story.

After you have made your support for the movement Black Lives MatterLili Reinhart broadcasts a message intended for transgender people through social networks ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

Celebrities have declared war on inequality. From may 25, the united states are shaken by strong protests. The goal ? Condemn the violence of the police. But also, and especially, to put an end to racism.

In fact, George Floyd embodies another a victim of the agents of the forces of law and order. An act is deemed to be unacceptable for a situation that has dragged on for too long.

In fact, the stars as Lili Reinhart, Selena Gomez or Millie Bobby Brown rebelled against the power in place. According to them, things need to change and quickly.

This is the reason why Lili Reinhart, like many others, uses social media to get the message. Today, it is compatible with what another communitythat of transgender people.

Lili Reinhart puts online a message to the transgender !

In fact, Lili Reinhart seems to be very attached to sexual diversity. This is another place, in and of itself, come out of the closet as a bi. An announcement that occurred a few days after your break up with Cole Sprouse.

Therefore, you need today to make the assistance to transgender people. She used his account of Instagram to convey a message.

The first crisis line for trans people in the thought of suicide is to be put in place in the united States. Then you just need to contact with the 877 – 565 – 8860.

In the post posted by Lili Reinhartassociation , the Pride of the Train also said : ” TO PROTECT THE LIFE, TRANS. For all those who are confused about the existence of this telephone line… “

“Please educate yourself by simply searching in Google. Or reading some of the written answers in the comments below. “ A beautiful initiative that is likely to change a lot of things.

