LILI REINHART MADE IT KNOWN THAT SOMEONE IMPERSONATED HER IN AN INTERVIEW

Lili Reinhart was keen to clarify that she was not speaking in the latest interview about her in Seventeen magazine.

” For some bizarre reason, someone passed off as me in an interview on Seventeen – wrote the actress in a Story – Nothing appropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to make it known .”

Lili Reinhart via Instagram Story – “POR ALGUM MOTIVO BIZAR, ALGUÉM ME IMPERSONOU EM UMA ENTREVISTA COM @SEVENTEEN. NADA FOI DITO INADEQUADO, MAS NÃO FORAM MINHAS PALAVRAS E QUERIA ABORDAR ISTO.” pic.twitter.com/9hiOyzfIOp — Lili Reinhart Brazil (@ReinhartBrazil) January 23, 2021

The 24-year-old replied the statement in which the newspaper explained that he had been duped by someone who claimed to be her: ” Today we published a story with information that led us to believe it came from Lili Reinhart. But it was brought to our be aware that the person who contacted us was actually an impersonator and has no connection with the Riverdale star. We sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans. “

In the interview, those who passed off as the actress told details about the new season of Riverdale, but at this point, we know that they are just speculation.

For now, it is not known who has boasted of being Lili Reinhart. Who knows, maybe only our Nev Schulman could find this Catfish!