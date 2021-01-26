CELEBRITIES

LILI REINHART MADE IT KNOWN THAT SOMEONE IMPERSONATED HER IN AN INTERVIEW

Posted on

Lili Reinhart was keen to clarify that she was not speaking in the latest interview about her in Seventeen magazine.

” For some bizarre reason, someone passed off as me in an interview on Seventeen – wrote the actress in a Story – Nothing appropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to make it known .”

The 24-year-old replied the statement in which the newspaper explained that he had been duped by someone who claimed to be her: ” Today we published a story with information that led us to believe it came from Lili Reinhart. But it was brought to our be aware that the person who contacted us was actually an impersonator and has no connection with the Riverdale star. We sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans. “

In the interview, those who passed off as the actress told details about the new season of Riverdale, but at this point, we know that they are just speculation.

For now, it is not known who has boasted of being Lili Reinhart. Who knows, maybe only our Nev Schulman could find this Catfish!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

192
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

160
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

118
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

115
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

114
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

111
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

109
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top