CELEBRITIES

LILI REINHART NEVER SO GLAMOROUS ON INSTAGRAM: A PRETTY IN PINK 2021

One of the things we love about Lili Reinhart? The fact that the Riverdale star is very often shown on Instagram as an ordinary 24-year-old: with pimples, in a tracksuit, adorable disheveled, playing with her little dog Milo.

In a world of unattainable and unrealistic beauty ideals, the actress’s Instagram feed is a real breath of fresh air, but that’s not to say that Lili doesn’t also love slipping into a stunning dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

To usher in 2021 in the best way, the actress shared a breathtaking Instagram look. Lili is in a state of coolness and is more beautiful than ever.

Retro-cut dress in fuchsia velvet, jewel sandals, super-star styling, like the glamorous matte makeup. Pretty in pink sure, but Lili jokingly points out in the photo’s caption that: ” Mom, I’m the man with a lot of money”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

What to say? We hope 2021 is like Lili Reinhart’s first Instagram look: bold, super-stylish, and confident.

