Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) tired of being confused with his character in the series, confidential cash

While that proved to be a massive success in Riverdale, Lili Reinhart said that she was tired of being confused with his character in the series.

A ras-le-bol ? Yes, if Blake Lively and Penn Badgley would be annoying to be constantly compared to her character in Gossip Girl, you should know that the two actors are not the only ones to be fed. Star of the series Riverdale for several years, thanks to his interpretation of Betty Cooper, Lili Reinhart has done in the face of the fans, who could not distinguish fact from fiction. With the global success of the show, the actress of 23 years old is sometimes confused when the viewers call her by her character name, and she had made it clear during an interview.

Credit : the cw



Asked by W Magazine in 2017, Lili Reinhart had said : “I’m not Betty Cooper. I’m going to try to always be so happy and grateful to the fans, but I also try to live my life. I don’t have all the time a switch that allows me to be”. On the other hand, the actress revealed that she was very different from his character in the series : “Betty is the person who is the friend of all the world. On the other hand, if I don’t love you, unfortunately, are known. I don’t think more than in my head results in my face so that you can read through me.” That much is clear ! Still with regard to Lili Reinhart, discover, without further delay, the way in which he experienced the sudden success of Riverdale.