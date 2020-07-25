Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) Too Impressed With A Famous Actor To The Point Of Doing Everything To Avoid Him, Her Surprising Anecdote

Far too impressed by a famous actor to avoid it at all costs, Lili Reinhart has unveiled an astonishing anecdote on one of his shoots.

While melty’s editorial offered you to discover how Lili Reinhart experienced the sudden triumph of Riverdale, the series propelled her to star status in the space of a few years. But this does not mean that the 23-year-old actress has rested on her laurels, on the contrary! The most loyal fans have seen her in the movie Hustlers where she plays a young stripper alongside Jennifer Lopez or Cardi B. If Lili has already revealed to be impressed by J-Lo, she did however could not hide his emotions when he saw Will Ferrell land on the film set.

Very impressed by the American actor, Lili Reinhart then returned to the day she met him for the first time and it is surprising, to say the least: “Will Ferrell came to see us on the set and I have him. literally avoided I was so dazzled “ she confided during an interview with Coveteur,” I said to myself ‘I don’t want to meet him. I’m nervous, I don’t want!’. He’s the one. one of the producers of the film, so he came to visit us one day when we were filming at the club and I avoided him completely because I was scared. ” A moment that she will not forget! Elsewhere in the news, Lili Reinhart said she was tired of