Lili Reinhart separate of Cole Sprouse ? She made her coming out bisexual

After three years of relationship, Cole Sprouse, and Lili Reinhart would no longer be together : they would have broken “before the arrival of the pandemic,” and “would have passed the containment separated”. The distance apparently was because of their couple : “the distance has never been a good thing in their relationship, “said a source to E! News. None of the two actors, Riverdale has not confirmed this rumor, but Skeet Ulrich has let slip a phrase that means everything and that Dylan Sprouse has confirmed that his twin brother is confined with KJ Apa. It smells not very good…

“I’m a bisexual woman and proud”

For the moment, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse remain fairly discreet on the subject. On the other hand, the interpreter of Betty Cooper has decided to unveil a info unknown about his inner life : “I’ve never publicly announced, but I’m a bisexual woman and proud !“, she posted the story on Instagram on the eve of the march LGBTQ+/Black Lives Matter to protest against the death of George Floyd. Cole Sprouse has also shown for this question, but found himself arrested by the police with his group of peaceful protesters.

Lili Reinhart is not the first star to proudly announce his bisexuality. Before it, there was Bella Thorne, Demi Lovato, Auli’i Cravalho (Vaiana), Rita Ora, Kristen Stewart, Aaron Carter, Cara Delevingne, who would not be with Ashley Benson, Lady Gaga, Megan Fox, split from Brian Austin Green.