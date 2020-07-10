Lili Reinhart, Tom Holland, Kylie Jenner… phobias are the most WTF stars

After you have managed to find accounts of Instagram hidden stars, we focus today on another of the secrets of his life, these celebrities try so hard to hide from the world… have a nice appearance self-assured and confident, that they are, in short, like all the others. The people also have phobias ! But output to the spiders, the snakes, the fire or the void, some celebrities have phobias completely WTF as Lili ReinhartJohnny Depp or even Kendall Jenner. Some fears are totally amazing stuff ! For more news about the stars, here is a focus on couples who are being hyper-discreet.

Lili Reinhart – crumbs

Lili Reinhart

It’s like this… Lili Reinhart is afraid of the crumbs ! I do not support the idea of being in a place where there are still remains of the food, and even worse if she is forced to sit on it, for example in the seat of an airplane. If she could, the actress Riverdale is baladerait all the time with a vacuum cleaner.

Johnny Depp – The clowns

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was beautiful to his bad boy look and a man ultra-safe, he has a phobia of clowns ! The fact of not getting to know if these people are happy or unhappy, disturbed him, and even more so knowing that can happen from one moment to another. To be clear, the actor should not usually see horror films with clowns…

Kylie Jenner – The dust and the butterflies

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has two fears slightly odd, including particularly weird : I was afraid to find dirt in a glass and feels very hurt to see that ! But worse yet, it is totally trouillarde when she meets a butterfly. She confessed to being totally terrified by these beasts harmless.

Liam Payne – spoons

Liam Payne

It’s a phobia that somehow has gone with the time, but tiny, Liam Payne afraid of spoons ! He never wanted to hold one with your hands and so there were some things she could not do, or another way. He told me to never eat the soup, and when he takes the grain, it is with two containers : One for milk, one for cereal. Without a mixture.

Rihanna – The fish

Rihanna

Rihanna does not support the creatures of the seaeven the smallest of the fish harmless. Once, she said she had done a real panic attack when he saw a bunch of fish that swim around when she was bathing. Unable to get out of the water, a man still had to come to his rescue.

Orlando Bloom – pigs

Orlando Bloom

The actor Orlando Bloom, also provides us with a phobia totally WTF… This are neither snakes, nor spiders, nor any other beast that are scary, but the pigs ! If you cross in life, is going to take your legs, your neck, and flee. And if they are dead from the butcher, you are not going to appreciate seeing them.

Khloé Kardashian – The navel

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian hates above all in the bellybutton ! The sister of Kim and Kourtney, said that it was unwise to try to touch her, and that she never dare to look what is in the belly of another. Khloé Kardashian has even confessed that she cried every time I had to wash the navel. It is not very practical, everything…

Jake Gyllenhaal – The ostrich

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal just unfolds, literally, of ostriches ! His phobia was triggered during the filming of the movie Prince Of Persia : The Sands Of Time. There were around him, and the team of the movie did nothing to reassure him. Jake Gyllenhaall was in charge of : “They said, “do not make noise around the ostriches, which are arracheront eyes and you break my heart.”. Fortunately for him, he doesn’t cross often this type of animals.

Kendall Jenner – The small holes

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has a phobia that is on the boundary of a toc. I do not support the small holes that are formed and take on a strange aspect. For example, if there are some in the pancakes or the bosses of lotus, she is horrified ! And the young woman that flips out also the nests of bee full of small holes.

Channing Tatum – The porcelain dolls

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is fine as the guy was sure of himself and brave, and he does not, however, of all the malignant when you are in a room with porcelain dolls ! He finds that it is super creepy and I was afraid of that start walking or turning the head suddenly.

Louane – bananas

Louane

One could think of a joke, but no… Louane that we offer can be one of the phobias most WTF : The fear of bananas ! She has already entrusted to you : “There are those who are arachnophobes, who are claustrophobic, and I’m bananaphobe. Makes people laugh, in general. I don’t know why it is this way since I was a small child. I’m not the only one, you can search the Internet.” The poor…

Tom Holland – The spiders

Tom Holland

So yes, Tom Holland, it’s obviously not the only one who has a fear of spiders, there are many people in the same situation as him. But here, it is still exceptional : This phobia is totally a shame for the one who is the personification of A SPIDER MAN, but it is not ! This story deserves to be elevated.