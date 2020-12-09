Lily Allen isolates herself due to possible contagion of Covid-19

The singer’s daughter maintained contact with a schoolmate who tested positive.

Lily Allen revealed in her social networks that her daughter was exposed to covid-19 through a classmate.

The singer said she was forced to isolate herself and said she was happy to have done most of her Christmas shopping before having to be quarantined for the next two weeks.

Allen, who is the mother of nine-year-old Ethel and seven-year-old Marnie with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, says she will have to stay home for two weeks to make sure no family member catches the virus after receiving an email. email from her daughters’ school asking them to isolate themselves.

She wrote on Instagram: “When you get that email on Sunday night saying that someone in her children’s class has Covid, you will have to isolate yourself with their child for two weeks. How lucky I had nothing to do before Christmas !!!! ”She commented.

The artist did not explain if her daughter contracted the virus or if tests were done to find out, but for the moment everyone in her house is isolated.