Lily Allen plans to have more children at 35 years old

The singer, who already has two daughters from a previous marriage, wants children with Stranger Things actor David Harbor.

Lily Allen is already the mother of two girls, due to her relationship with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, but the 35-year-old actress wants to have children with her new husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbor.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the artist confessed that expanding her family is definitely a plan, although she wants to wait a little longer.

“I think so, especially now that Marnie is growing so much. It’s like, ‘No, my babies!’ ”She says, adding that she may have to wait a little longer before getting pregnant again due to her mental health issues.

“I’m in a very good place right now and I don’t know if [the pregnancy] would affect my hormones at this specific point. he said, adding that he misses having ‘little terrors’ running around the house.

Lily and David celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas, at the Graceland Chapel, eating hamburgers and fries at a popular restaurant last September.

Shortly after obtaining the marriage certificate, the happy couple confirmed the news, sharing photos of their big day online.

At the time David also shared some photos on his own page, saying: “At a wedding celebrated by the king himself [Elvis Presley], the village princess married her devoted, humble but kind cardholder. credit, in a beautiful gray-sky-lit ceremony, courtesy of a state on fire miles away amid a global pandemic. Refreshments were then served at a small reception, ”he joked.