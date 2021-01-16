Lily Allen talks about her fight for sobriety: ‘I was resentful’

The singer reveals her fight against addictions that cost her marriages and years of work.

Lily Allen recently spoke about her struggles with sobriety and her attempt to break the cycle of addiction.

The singer spoke about all of this during her most recent interview on The Recovery podcast.

There he addressed the codependent nature of his addiction and revealed that he used to drink during his student days.

“I started to get my value from the attention of others, and that is something that has developed until relatively recently,” he said on the podcast.

“All I wanted was affirmation and praise and I didn’t even get it then. I got it from strangers, but I didn’t really get it from the people I loved it from. “

“In fact, I ran into a bit of resentment from those people. Taking responsibility for my own actions, you know, I definitely liked burying my head in drugs and alcohol, but I was really sad. “

Allen added that he had started to feel “worthless” after marrying addicts. “I weighed 88 kilos [196 pounds] and I didn’t feel like a pop star at all. So, I started taking this drug called Adderall, which gives speed, to lose weight. “

“And then I became addicted to this drug because it made me invincible and I could work long hours and be all the different people that I should be at that time.”

“I remember being in Los Angeles and thinking, ‘None of this is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin. I’d been to a scene … and I knew when that thought popped into my head, it was time to confront my demons. That was about five years ago. And I started to recover. “

“I lost my marriage. I lost my house, I worked for 10 years to buy it. My career began to sink. I lost all my friends. I was so resentful. So angry all the time. I really felt like the world owed me things. That continued for another four years. “