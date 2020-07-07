Lily James in a relationship with Chris Evans?

Although Ryan Evans, brother of Sharpay in the series of hit films “High School Musical”, was not openly gay on our screens, the creator of the saga of Kenny Ortega has recently confirmed that the character would have “probably been coming to the university.”

And today, the actor who plays Ryan, Lucas Grabeel, said that an actor’s gay would have been chosen for the role in his place.

The actor of 35 years, who is straight, has admitted that he would not have accepted the role if offered today.

He shared with TMZ: “there are so many actors gay talent that could play this role, so if “High School Musical” was made today, I don’t think I’d play Ryan. I’d love to, but the last thing I would do would be to remove the opportunity for other players. As a white, heterosexual male, I know that even without trying, I have had opportunities that belonged to other people.”

Lucas has also remembered the time when Kenny Ortega said that Ryan was not openly gay because of the Disney studios were not ready.

He explained: “I went to see Kenny one day and asked me: “Hey, can we talk about the character of a couple of seconds? Ryan is gay, right?” And Kenny said, “This is a sensitive topic for a film aimed at children – I don’t think Disney is ready for it. I think it is and I think that we have the opportunity to show a real person.”

Recently, Kenny has been found to have insisted that the subtle clues planted in the movie “High School Musical” about the sexuality of Ryan, and has admitted that it intends to insert his coming in the potential of the projects of the future that has not seen the light of day.

The director said: “I’ve made some decisions so that people can realize that. You could see, feel, and identify with the character. And this is what happened. It was decided that it would probably come to the university.”