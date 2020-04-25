Lily-Rose Depp, Saoirse Ronan and Emilia Clarke are a blend of elegance in London

On Saturday, several people were gathered in London to attend an evening pre-BAFTA organised by the house of Chanel.

More than a few hours before the kick-off of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), of which the ceremony will take place this Sunday, 2 February 2020 in London. On the eve, a great evening organised by the house of Chanel was celebrated in the English capital in the presence of many personalities of the cinema, television and fashion.

Ambassador of the French label for the past several years, Lily-Rose Depp appeared on site with a pretty dress of cream embroidered with sequins. The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp has met many of the sisters, all dressed in gorgeous outfits, as Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh (both in the shows “The Girls of doctor March”) or Emilia Clarke.

Laura Dern (nominated in the category best actress in a supporting role for “the Marriage Story”) was also in charge of the move, like Taron Egerton (cited in the category of best actor for “Rocketman”). Vanessa Kirby and Claire Foy (co-stars in “The Crown”), Lily Allen, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Grant, Gwendoline Christie, but also Ella Balinska and Gillian Anderson (returning in the second season of “Sex Education” on Netflix) were also of the party.